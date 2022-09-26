Update - Serious Crash, Rangiriri - Waikato
Monday, 26 September 2022, 6:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have died following the earlier two-vehicle
crash on Rodda Road, Rangiriri.
Two others were
reported to be in a critical condition.
The Serious
Crash Unit is examining the scene, and the road will remain
closed for a time.
Motorists should continue to avoid
the
area.
