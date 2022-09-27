Serious Crash, SH1, Kaikōura - Tasman
Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 6:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash in
Kaikōura.
The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly
before 6am on SH1, Hapuku.
SH1 will be closed, between
Seaward Valley Road and Kiwa Road, to allow
emergency
services to attend.
Motorists are asked to please
delay travel or avoid the area if
possible.
