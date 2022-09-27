Serious Crash North Of Kaikōura – Highway Could Be Closed Till Mid Afternoon

A serious crash between two vehicles around 6 am today, with one person confirmed dead by NZ Police, may keep SH1 closed north of Kaikōura till mid this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says north-bound drivers should take the Lewis Pass route via Waipara (SH7) north of Christchurch and coming south from Picton, SH6 and SH63 (St Arnaud) onto Murchison and Springs Junction.

