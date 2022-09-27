Police Accept IPCA Findings

Police agree with the findings of an IPCA report, which concluded Police were justified in recommencing a pursuit where the driver shot at Police in Whangārei.

On 2 September 2020, Police observed a speeding vehicle travelling on Kiripaka Road, Whangārei.

Police initially pursued the vehicle, however immediately abandoned it when the driver shot at Police.

Following a successful spiking a short distance away, Police were authorised to recommence the pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle shot at Police three more times before the vehicle eventually came to a stop on Tarewa Road, where Police arrested the driver and a passenger.

We note the driver claimed excessive force was used during the arrest, however this allegation was unsubstantiated.

This was a dynamic and fast-evolving situation for the officers involved, who made it their priority to ensure that the matter was resolved safely despite their own well-being put at risk in this incident. It was also fortunate that no members of the public were injured as a result of the driver’s reckless actions.

This incident demonstrates how committed our staff are to ensuring our communities are safe and feel safe.

Police also acknowledge the IPCA’s commentary that the pursuit was well-managed in a professional manner with clear communication to all units involved.

