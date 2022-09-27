Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Locating A Rural Property Must Be Easy

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 10:19 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

A house fire doubles in size every sixty seconds, and it takes just three and a half minutes for a house to burn to the ground.

Locating a rural property must be an easy job for emergency services, and one solution is the Rural Address Property Identification (RAPID) system.

These are the blue plates with white numbers, mounted at the entrances of rural properties throughout the Hurunui District.

Culverden Fire Chief Craig Ritchie on behalf of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) had worked alongside Hurunui District Council and dedicated an abundance of hours over the past 12 months to make sure rural people have the correct RAPID number at their gate.

To date, Ritchie has put a particular focus on the Amuri Basin and wider Culverden area, its dairy farming hub creating many shared driveways with multiple dwellings which can make location identification challenging.

Nearly 600 RAPID numbers, which are based on the distance to a property entrance from a clearly defined reference point, have been assessed so far in the Amuri Basin, which is around 70% of the Basin’s total.

So far, about 95% of the rural properties checked have needed assistance with the RAPID number.

“We can’t just give someone a number without checking it’s true and correct, therefore following up on the progress is a big part of the job,” said Ritchie.

Council’s planner Scott Rose has been working with Ritchie, and said many external agencies will benefit from the RAPID number system, such as LINZ, MainPower and the Police.

“It’s a good accurate location system for everyone, whether you’re telling a friend where you live, mail is being delivered, you’re updating your medical records, or you have an emergency,” said Rose.

Bill Suckling Iives on Inniskillen Drive, a newly named right-of-way off Isolated Hill Rd on the Amuri Plain.

Up this right-of-way are 10 dwellings, three dairy sheds across three farms, and 10 RAPID numbers.

Suckling has owned Inniskillen Dairy Limited for 17 years, and saw huge benefit in having this numbering system revised recently.

“We used to all have the same RAPID number, nobody had any idea where they were unless there was the name of the farm.”

Ritchie said FENZ also responds to St John ‘purple’ calls, which occur when the incident is immediately life-threatening, and the tell tail signs of danger such as smoke or flames are not always evident.

Rob Field lives in Hurunui and has been involved with St John since 2002, has a RAPID number on his own gate, and encourages all rural property owners in the District to make sure they have one too.

“The key issue is multiple dwellings on one accessway, even with the best Google Maps you are still scrubbing around trying to find out which sleepout or house the patient is in,” said Field.

Ritchie said working together as a District is key.

"I believe the collaborative approach is the best approach, there is still a lot of work to be done."

To find out more about RAPID numbers, visit the website or ring Council and ask to speak to Scott Rose.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Britain’s Tax Cutting Spree Means For Us


Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...
More>>



 
 


PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>



Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 