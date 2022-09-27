Serious Crash, Levin
Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious crash involving a vehicle and a mobility scooter at
the intersection of Queen St East and Oxford St,
Levin.
Police were called about 2.20pm.
The road
is closed, with diversions in place.
Motorists should
expect delays and avoid the area, if
possible.
