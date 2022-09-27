Update - Police Operation, SH35, Gisborne

A Police operation near SH35, Gisborne, is ongoing this evening.

Previous cordons near Turihaua Beach have now been stood down, and the

operation has moved north.

Cordons are now in place at the intersection of Panikau Road and Whangara

Road (SH35).

Police would like to reiterate that there is currently not thought to be an

ongoing risk to the wider public.

The road is closed and anyone travelling through the area can expect delays.

© Scoop Media

