Update: Levin fatal crash
Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 11:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Enquiries into the circumstances of a fatal crash in
Levin yesterday afternoon are continuing.
Police
yesterday issued a statement advising that the crash
involved a truck and a mobility scooter.
This was
based on early information from the scene, however we have
now confirmed that the person who died was using a walking
frame, not a mobility scooter.
A person who had
stopped to provide assistance at the crash scene had been
using a mobility scooter, but was not involved in the crash
in any way.
Police apologise for any confusion
caused.
