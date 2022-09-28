Update: Levin fatal crash

Enquiries into the circumstances of a fatal crash in Levin yesterday afternoon are continuing.

Police yesterday issued a statement advising that the crash involved a truck and a mobility scooter.

This was based on early information from the scene, however we have now confirmed that the person who died was using a walking frame, not a mobility scooter.

A person who had stopped to provide assistance at the crash scene had been using a mobility scooter, but was not involved in the crash in any way.

Police apologise for any confusion caused.

