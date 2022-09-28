Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Farewell To Outgoing Elected Members – Wednesday 28 September 2022

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 7:58 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Today marked the last Horowhenua District Council meeting for this triennium electoral term. With that came the final farewell to several Elected Members who are not standing for re-election.

Along with Deputy Mayor Jo Mason, Councillors Wayne Bishop, Christine Mitchell and Todd Isaacs, and Foxton Community Board member Trish Metcalf decided to not stand for the next term.

Mayor Bernie thanked the retiring Elected Members for their contribution to the District and the dedication to their respective roles, which they have carried out admirably. "Together, the retiring Elected Members have served 44 years."

"I would also like to acknowledge the work of Council. It's been a turbulent past three years, which has included a pandemic and weather events, plus many other challenges which we have worked through together."

"I am proud of the work that we have collectively achieved and the decisions we have made. I wholeheartedly believe that the District is in a good place heading into the next triennium," said Mayor Bernie.

Monique Davidson Council's Chief Executive said, "tonight saw the last Council meeting of the triennium where the retiring Elected Members were acknowledged for their work over a number of years. Deputy Mayor Jo Mason and Cr Mitchell having completed three terms, Cr Bishop having completed three terms plus two years, and Cr Isaacs one term. Also retiring is Trish Metcalfe, Foxton Community Board member who has been a board member since 2010, completing four terms.”

"Being an Elected Member is both challenging and rewarding and requires a lot of time and commitment. On behalf of our community, thank you for your dedication which has helped shape and influence our District today, and into the future," Davidson concluded.

The first Council meeting of the newly Elected Members will be held on Wednesday 26 October at 6pm when the new Mayor and Councillors will be inaugurated. The public can attend and meet their new Councillors and Foxton Community Board members.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Britain’s Tax Cutting Spree Means For Us


Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...
More>>



 
 


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>


Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 