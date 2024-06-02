Prime Minister Heads To Niue And Fiji

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to Niue and Fiji this week (4-7 June), as New Zealand continues to sharpen its focus and engagement in the Pacific.

It will be Mr Luxon’s first visit to the region as Prime Minister.

“Niue and Fiji are two of New Zealand’s closest friends in the Pacific. The Government is committed to deeper and more comprehensive relationships in the region and this visit is an opportunity to reaffirm New Zealand’s position as a trusted partner,” Mr Luxon says.

This year Niue marks 50 years of self-government in free association with New Zealand and Mr Luxon says it’s an important milestone.

“Niue and New Zealand have a unique constitutional arrangement and we work closely together. As we celebrate this anniversary, it’s important we also look forward to the next 50 years.

“Our mutual expectations and priorities, and how we can reinforce our special relationship, is something I will be discussing with Premier Dalton Tagelagi,” Mr Luxon says.

In Fiji, Mr Luxon will have his first formal talks with his counterpart, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

“Fiji is a critical partner for New Zealand, as we navigate the increasingly choppy geostrategic waters ahead.

“The partnership between our two countries is broader than most New Zealanders are aware of, from our close security cooperation to our business links, and – of course – our shared love of rugby.”

The Fiji leg of the trip will have a significant trade and economic focus.

“Fiji is our biggest trading partner amongst Pacific islands countries and there is plenty of scope to leverage even more economic opportunities for Kiwi and Fijian businesses,” Mr Luxon says.

Mr Luxon returns to New Zealand on 7 June.

