Waste Levy Grants Now Open For Projects To Reduce Waste

Kāpiti Coast District Council is seeking applications from businesses, schools, iwi, and neighbourhood or community groups with great ideas for reducing waste in the district.

The Waste Levy Grants are now open for applications until Sunday 8 September.

Waste projects manager Robbie Stillwell said Council had two funding categories: up to $30,000 to share between community projects and $20,000 between businesses for waste reduction projects.

“In the business category we are especially interested in projects that benefit waste streams or waste minimisation models that are priorities for Kāpiti.

“For example, we are particularly focused on reducing waste from construction and demolition, which makes up 56 percent of our waste going to landfill, and supporting a circular economy, which is a system where materials are recycled and reused so they never become waste, and nature is regenerated,” he said.

Waste Levy Grants funding comes from government out of the levies paid by contractors to dump waste in landfills. No rates funding is involved.

“Essentially, a portion of the tip fees you pay are ‘recycled’ back into our community to support local waste minimisation projects and initiatives,” he said.

Previous recipient KapiMana Multiples supports families in our area that have twins or more. They’re using their Waste Levy Grant to help reduce disposal nappies to landfill, Mr Stillwell said.

“The numbers are compelling because on average, one baby in disposable nappies creates 700kg of waste to landfill a year.

“For a twin family, that’s 1400kg per year and could be up to 5600kg for the time their children are in nappies. That’s the equivalent of the weight of all the water in a decent sized family swimming pool.

“So far, KapiMana Multiples have supported six families in our district with starter packs of reusable nappies – five of the families have twins and one has triplets.

“We love that this initiative removes barriers of cost and the perception that it's difficult to use cloth nappies.”

Another example of a successful applicant includes Paraparaumu-based company The Roastery, who used their grant to expand their ‘swap-a-jar’ programme for coffee bean refills.

“We know there are lots of creative and innovative project ideas in Kāpiti, so encourage people to check out the criteria on our website and get their applications in by Sunday 8 September,” Mr Stillwell said.

Visit the Council website for details and apply at kapiticoast.govt.nz/WasteReductionGrants.

