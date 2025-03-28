NZDA Urges Hunters To Prioritise Safety This Roar Season

With the roar now upon us, the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) is reminding all hunters to take extreme care in the bush and always positively identify their target beyond all doubt before firing.

NZDA Chief Executive Gwyn Thurlow urges hunters to remain vigilant, particularly with the increased number of people in the bush over the weekends.

“The roar is the busiest period in the hunting calendar, and we cannot stress enough the importance of always confirming your target with absolute certainty. Every year, we hear of close calls that could have been avoided by following this fundamental rule. We wish everyone a safe and successful roar.”

Thermals: A Detection Tool, Not an Identification Device

NZDA is also calling for responsible use of thermal imaging technology, which has grown in popularity since being legalised for daylight spotting on public conservation land in June 2024.

National NZDA HUNTS Programme Manager Mike Spray warns that while thermals are a useful tool for detecting heat sources, they should never be relied upon as a means of positive target identification.

“Thermal devices can help locate animals, but they do not provide enough detail to confirm species or, critically, whether what you are seeing is actually a deer or another hunter. Heat signatures alone are not enough. If you cannot clearly see the animal and have any doubt, do not shoot.”

While handheld thermal imaging devices are now permitted for spotting during daylight hours, it remains illegal to use firearm-mounted thermal scopes or hunt at night on public conservation land. NZDA has observed an increase in adoption of these devices but is also concerned about reports of misuse, including illegal hunting and unsafe practices that put both access and reputation at risk.

“Hunters must use thermal technology responsibly. The offence of illegal hunting carries severe penalties, including fines of up to $100,000 and imprisonment. Ethical hunting and compliance with regulations are non-negotiable,” said Mr. Thurlow.

Increased Risk with More Hunters in the Bush

With Easter weekend coinciding with the roar period, NZDA reminds hunters that more people in the bush means an increased risk of encountering other hunting parties.

“It’s vital to assume that any movement or noise in the bush could be another person until you have confirmed otherwise. Communicate with your hunting party, stick to your plan, and wear high-visibility blaze to stand out in the environment,” said Mr. Thurlow.

While many assume hunting accidents involve separate parties, history shows that incidents are more likely to occur within a single group. Good communication and clear agreements on hunting areas are essential.

“We all know the temptation to pursue a roaring stag that crosses into someone else’s zone, but breaking the plan is not worth the risk. Stay disciplined and prioritise safety above all else.”

Key Roar Safety Reminders:

Identify your target beyond all doubt—movement, sound, colour, and shape can all be deceptive.

Use thermals responsibly—they are a detection tool, not an identification device.

Wear high-visibility clothing—blaze orange helps you stand out in the bush.

Communicate with your hunting party—stick to the agreed plans.

Carry a personal locator beacon (PLB)—be prepared for emergencies.

Follow the Firearms Safety Code and the Seven Basic Rules of Firearms Safety.

About NZDA

New Zealand Deerstalkers’ Association Incorporated (NZDA) is the national body representing recreational deerstalkers and big game hunters. With 49 branches and over 12,000 members across New Zealand, NZDA has been advocating for ethical hunting, conservation, and firearms safety since 1937.

