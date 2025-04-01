Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
QLDC Events Funding Round Opens For Applications

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 11:15 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s annual events funding round opens today for people looking to organise events that benefit the community.

The 2025-2026 Events Fund is open to both commercial and community-level events.

QLDC Relationship Manager, Arts and Events Jan Maxwell says Council is proud to support a range of events across the district through the annual events fund.

“The events we support help celebrate our district and boost community wellbeing. The funding criteria supports events that are committed to environmental sustainability, economic impact, event diversity, and positive community benefits.”

“This year we’ll continue to focus on events’ environmental sustainability and will prioritise funding for applicants that are taking steps toward better waste reduction and the minimisation of carbon emissions.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing applications from new and existing events this year.”

Last year 20 events received funding including Wānaka A&P Show, Arrowtown Autumn Festival, Queenstown Multicultural Festival, Wānaka Festival of Colour, Queenstown Marathon, Wao Summit, and a wide range of large and small events.

Full information on funding criteria, key dates and how to apply is available on the Council’s website at www.qldc.govt.nz/community-funding.

Applications for the QLDC Events Fund close Wednesday 30 April. They will be reviewed in May and successful applicants will be notified in July.

© Scoop Media

