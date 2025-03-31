Sell The Interislander Before Taxpayers Go Down With It

The Government has unveiled more details about its plan to buy shiny new ferries for the state owned KiwiRail's Interislander service —with no price tag and no sign of a sale.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman Alex Emes said: “Taxpayers don’t buy planes for Jetstar, so why are we buying ferries for KiwiRail? Bluebridge has privately sailed the Cook Strait for decades—upgrading ships, turning a profit, and not draining a dollar from the public.”

“Meanwhile, KiwiRail treats the public like a bottomless wallet. Every time its ferries spring a leak, the taxpayer gets soaked.”

“If the Government cared about value for money, it would separate the Interislander from KiwiRail and let private operators do what they do best—run safe, efficient, unsubsidised services.”

“We already contract private operators for public buses and other ferry routes. The Cook Strait should be no exception.”

“Bluebridge proves competition works. It’s time to ditch the bailout buoy and let the Interislander swim on its own.”

