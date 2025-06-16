Luxon Open To Halving Workers’ Sick Leave

Christopher Luxon is putting his own word on the line if he cuts paid sick leave for workers.

On RNZ this morning, Christopher Luxon said his government is working on policy to halve sick leave from 10 days to five, despite promising not to during the campaign in 2023.

“Christopher Luxon promised during the election campaign that he wouldn’t take worker’s sick leave, now he’s suggesting his government might,” Labour workplace relations and safety spokesperson Jan Tinetti said.

“No one should be forced to work sick or lose income because they are sick. Cutting sick leave would only make life harder for working New Zealanders.

“They’ve already said they’ll look at taking away sick leave entitlements for part-time workers, which will disproportionately hit women and mothers.

“This is not what the Prime Minister campaigned on, and not what New Zealanders voted for. Christopher Luxon must urgently clarify why he’s open to halving people’s sick leave.

“Only a completely out-of-touch Prime Minister would think that cutting sick leave is what New Zealand needs right now.

“Labour will protect people’s right to 10 days of paid sick leave. Everyone deserves the ability to rest and recover when they’re unwell, without losing pay or risking their job,” Jan Tinetti said.

