Marlborough District Council Services On Matariki - Friday 20 June
Council’s Blenheim office will be closed from 4.30pm Thursday 19 June and reopen on Monday 23 June at 8.30am. If you have an urgent issue during this time, please phone 03 520 7400.
Waste services
All waste services are operating as per standard Friday opening hours.
Landfill
The Bluegums landfill will only be open between 8am and 12pm on Friday.
Kerbside collections
Kerbside collection continues as normal. Please place your wheelie bin out by 7am. To download the Wheelie Bin Collection Schedule, go to: links.marlborough.govt.nz/collection-day
Marlborough District Libraries
Marlborough Library (Blenheim) and Picton Library and Service Centre will be closed on Friday. The libraries will be open normal hours on the other days.
Bus services
There are no bus services on Friday. Normal services will operate on all other days.