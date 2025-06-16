Marlborough District Council Services On Matariki - Friday 20 June

Council’s Blenheim office will be closed from 4.30pm Thursday 19 June and reopen on Monday 23 June at 8.30am. If you have an urgent issue during this time, please phone 03 520 7400.

Waste services

All waste services are operating as per standard Friday opening hours.

Landfill

The Bluegums landfill will only be open between 8am and 12pm on Friday.

Kerbside collections

Kerbside collection continues as normal. Please place your wheelie bin out by 7am. To download the Wheelie Bin Collection Schedule, go to: links.marlborough.govt.nz/collection-day

Marlborough District Libraries

Marlborough Library (Blenheim) and Picton Library and Service Centre will be closed on Friday. The libraries will be open normal hours on the other days.

Bus services

There are no bus services on Friday. Normal services will operate on all other days.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

