National Volunteer Week Celebrates Millions Of Volunteers

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for the Community

and Voluntary Sector

National Volunteer Week kicks off today and is the biggest celebration of volunteering in New Zealand, says Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector Louise Upston.

“This week is an opportunity to thank the millions of volunteers who make a difference to our communities every day,” Ms Upston says.

Over 53% of adult New Zealanders volunteer, either for organisations or directly helping others, and 89% of community organisations are volunteer run. Formal volunteering is worth $6.4 billion to the economy, and when you add people who volunteer directly it’s worth over double that at $14.4 billion.

More than the economic value, volunteering is vital to the health and wellbeing of our communities. Volunteers are everywhere—supporting aged care, disability services, community programmes, the arts, sports, emergency response, and caring for our environment.

“The work of volunteers touches almost every part of our lives. Volunteering also gives back to those who volunteer by helping people feel connected, supported, and valued.

“So this National Volunteer Week, let’s celebrate those who give their time – and encourage others to join in too. Every act of volunteering, big or small, makes a difference. Together, let’s celebrate the power of volunteering.”

