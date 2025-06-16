Dynamic Duo Volunteer Closing In On Century Of Service At TSB Showplace

With almost a century of experience between them, veteran volunteers Delwyn Singh and Robyn Schultz have seen it all at NPDC’s TSB Showplace.

Volunteering stalwarts Delwyn Singh, left, and Robyn Schultz (Photo/Supplied)

Delwyn, 73, has volunteered at the venue 55 years, while Robyn, 68, has clocked up 44 years.

“I got into this by accident, I was at a basketball game and the coach at the end of the game asked the group, ‘is anyone free this evening? I’m short of staff at the Opera house (TSB Showplace)’ and two of us put our hands up and I’ve been here ever since,” said Delwyn.

“It’s good fun (volunteering); you meet lots of wonderful people.”

This week is National Volunteer Week, and at NPDC there are more than 500 volunteers across a range of venues including Brooklands Zoo, Pukekura Park, Puke Ariki Libraries and Museum, TSB Stadium, Stadium Taranaki, TSB Showplace and Bowl of Brooklands, as well events such as TSB Festival of Lights.

Delwyn said it was while volunteering that she was lucky enough to meet Sir Elton John when he performed at Bowl of Brooklands in 2007 and said another highlight has been seeing many young local kids grow into talented stage performers.

“I’ve been to many shows and seen kids grow throughout their performing arts career - it’s just wonderful really.”

Robyn is an only child and says her love for performing arts started as a teenager.

“I don’t have a big family, so being part of the TSB Showplace, it feels like an extended family for me.

“I can’t emphasise how much you get back from doing something for your community. As long as I can walk and can get to the theatre - I would like to volunteer as long as physically possible.”

Over the years, the pair have volunteered as ushers, ticket scanners/wardens and have been front of house liaisons not only at TSB Showplace but other council venues.

NPDC’s TSB Showplace Lead Fraser Ross says volunteers are the heart of all their shows and events.

“Delwyn and Robyn are very passionate about what they do and it’s great having people that care and really want to give back to their community,” says Fraser.

“It’s quite fitting to give them a big shout-out during National Volunteer Week for the hard work they do behind the scenes, because without them the show wouldn’t go on.”

In 2024, volunteers at NPDC clocked up almost 15,000 hours.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with us, go to npdc.govt.nz/volunteering to find out where there are available roles.

