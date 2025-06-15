Help Prevent Elder Abuse

Hon Casey Costello

Minister for Seniors

On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Seniors Minister Casey Costello is urging older New Zealanders to safeguard their rights by establishing Enduring Powers of Attorney (EPAs).

Speaking at Auckland's first-ever Treasuring Our Seniors Expo, Ms Costello highlighted the need for older people to take proactive steps to protect themselves.

“Establishing legal protections is an important tool to strengthen the financial position of older New Zealanders and therefore preventing what we know as Elder Abuse.

“This abuse is not limited to physical impacts but also arises through loss of financial control and independence.

"Setting up an EPA puts the power back into the hands of older people, allowing them to choose someone trustworthy to make decisions if they can’t.

"This is essential to keeping their voices heard and their rights respected.”

Ms Costello said elder abuse is often hidden, occurring behind closed doors and inflicted by people who are often well known and even loved by their victims.

“It’s a horrible crime because this means the victims of abuse can be reluctant to report the harm that’s occurring.

"We must break this silence. Every one of us has the power to make a difference. If something doesn't feel right, don't ignore it. Trust your instincts and reach out.”

Immediate, confidential support is available through the Elder Abuse Response Service helpline at 0800 32 668 65 (0800 EA NOT OK).

About elder abuse

Elder abuse is a serious issue in New Zealand. Many cases remain hidden due to fear, shame, or lack of awareness. It is estimated that as many as three-quarters of cases go unreported.

Abuse can impact anyone regardless of gender, ethnicity, income, or health. Risk factors include isolation, physical or mental challenges, past abuse or trauma, poverty, social exclusion, and experiencing discrimination.

About EPAs

An Enduring Power of Attorney (EPA) allows people to appoint someone they trust to make decisions about their personal care and finances if they become unable to do so themselves.

There are two types of EPA:

An EPA for personal care and welfare, covering decisions related to healthcare, accommodation, and personal wellbeing.

An EPA for Property, relating to financial matters and asset management.

The individual chooses trusted people to act on their behalf, giving them legal authority to make specific decisions - if the individual can no longer make those decisions themself.

A lawyer is required to set up an EPA. Options include Public Trust, a family lawyer, or Community Law. Consumer NZ and Sorted have guidance on affordable choices.

