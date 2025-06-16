Pharmac Funding U-Turn For Patients

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister David Seymour says the oestradiol patch funding decision is an example of Pharmac’s new patient-centric approach.

From December 2025 Pharmac will fund two brands of oestradiol patches, Estradot and Estradiol TDP Mylan.

“Pharmac received significant feedback at the end of last year about a decision to move to Estradiol TDP Mylan as the only funded brand of oestradiol patch. They heard very clearly that the TDP Mylan brand of patch did not work for everyone, and that people wanted options,” Mr Seymour says.

“I’m pleased to see Pharmac’s responsiveness to the voices of patients by funding both brands. This decision reflects our commitment to a more adaptable and patient-centric approach.

“The community let Pharmac know that they weren’t consulted enough on the original decision. Pharmac has learnt from this, and has added an additional consultation step to its annual tender process to seek feedback when considering a medicine brand change. This patient-centric approach was taken in today’s funding decision.

“Pharmac worked and engaged with people who use oestradiol patches, menopause specialists, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, advocacy groups and petition founders in making the decision to fund both brands of patches.

“People should have the opportunity to share what the impact of brand changes would be for them, and what support would be required if there was a change to their current medicine.

“Last year I outlined in my letter of expectations that Pharmac should have appropriate processes for ensuring that people living with an illness, along with their carers and family, can participate in and provide input into decision-making processes around medicines, this is part of the ACT-National Coalition Agreement.

“I expect all key groups to be involved in changes to funded medicine brands through the annual tender. This approach ensures stakeholder engagement while managing financial and operational impacts.

The annual tender process is a key mechanism for Pharmac to manage pharmaceutical expenditure at a relatively low transactional cost. Once a year Pharmac invites suppliers to bid to be the main suppliers of certain medicines. This process can realise between $30 million and $50 million savings per year to spend on new treatments.

“The redirection of Pharmac remains positive and continues towards a more adaptable and patient-centred approach to funding medicines,” says Mr Seymour.

“The decisions to fund Estradot and Estradiol TDP Mylan, and to improve consultation criteria on the annual tender process follows the Pharmac Consumer Engagement Workshop Report, and my letter of expectations, are positive steps towards a system which works for the people it serves.”

