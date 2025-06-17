Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fluoride To Be Reintroduced At Waiāri Water Treatment Plant

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

A replacement fluoride tank at Tauranga City Council’s Waiāri Water Treatment Plant has been installed and fluoride will be reintroduced to the water supply from this tank from Wednesday, 18 June 2025. It will take a number of days for fluoride levels to re-establish in the reticulation network to the levels prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

A leak was identified in the tank in March 2025. The tank was unable to be repaired, and a replacement has been installed, tested and certified. The tank was replaced under warranty.

Fluoride dosing at the Waiāri Water Treatment Plant was suspended until the replacement tank was operational. This primarily affected the water supply to residents east of Golf Road (Waiāri side).

Throughout this process, we continued to update the Ministry of Health on the progress to rectify the issue.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 