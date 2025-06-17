Fluoride To Be Reintroduced At Waiāri Water Treatment Plant

A replacement fluoride tank at Tauranga City Council’s Waiāri Water Treatment Plant has been installed and fluoride will be reintroduced to the water supply from this tank from Wednesday, 18 June 2025. It will take a number of days for fluoride levels to re-establish in the reticulation network to the levels prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

A leak was identified in the tank in March 2025. The tank was unable to be repaired, and a replacement has been installed, tested and certified. The tank was replaced under warranty.

Fluoride dosing at the Waiāri Water Treatment Plant was suspended until the replacement tank was operational. This primarily affected the water supply to residents east of Golf Road (Waiāri side).

Throughout this process, we continued to update the Ministry of Health on the progress to rectify the issue.

