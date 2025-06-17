Farmers Back Rates Capping Campaign, Time For Minister Watts To Act

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is welcoming Federated Farmers’ call for voters to back candidates this October who commit to capping rates hikes at inflation.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman James Ross said:

“Rates bills went up 15 percent on average last year. Farmers just like everyone else are being fleeced by a local government sector more focused on vanity projects and bureaucratic bloat than getting the basics right.”

“The pressure is building. More than 15,000 Kiwis have already signed the Taxpayers' Union's petition to cap rates at inflation, and now Federated Farmers have joined the call.”

“Ratepayers are saying no to year after year of double-digit rates hikes. Minister Watts needs to act, put a lid on rates bills, and knock some common sense back into local government."

The Taxpayers’ Union’s Cap Rates Now petition is available at CapRatesNow.nz

