Greens Show Willis’ Fiscal Straight-Jacket Is Junk, Validate Case For Strong Public Investment

The Green Party has released its fiscal strategy, demonstrating how we can and must invest in the real-world needs of our country, planet and people.

“New Zealanders deserve a Government that actually governs our economy for the good of all of us. Unfortunately, what we have got at the moment is a Government fixated on self-made constraints while the real world crumbles around us,” says Green Party co-leader and spokesperson for Finance, Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Last month, our Green Budget showed that a better world is possible. We can rapidly reduce climate-changing emissions, invest in free GP visits, free dental care, free early childhood education and so much more.

“Our Fiscal Strategy unpicks the daft ‘computer says no’ argument standing in the way of this critical investment. We show how forty years of bad fiscal programming have produced devastating real-world results as our hospitals, schools and infrastructure fall apart.

“We are proud to be setting the economic agenda with a clear, credible plan to build the country New Zealanders want to fight for, instead of leaving in record numbers.

“Our Green Budget, Industrial Strategy and Fiscal Strategy form the most comprehensive, real-world, evidence-based economic policy of any party in Parliament. They constitute the only serious plan to actually improve our economic and climate resilience and create tens of thousands of good green jobs.

“Let the Government’s latest round of name-calling ensue. We’ll continue to do the work to show New Zealanders how we can build the country we all deserve,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

