New Pharmac Chief Executive Welcomed

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Natalie McMurtry. Photo/Supplied.

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Pharmac David Seymour has welcomed Natalie McMurtry as Pharmac’s Chief Executive.

Natalie McMurtry will start as Pharmac’s Chief Executive on Monday 15 September, taking over from the Acting Chief Executive, Brendan Boyle.

“For the first time, Pharmac has its own Minister. Last year I outlined in my letter of expectations that Pharmac should have appropriate processes for ensuring that people living with an illness, along with their carers and family, can participate in and provide input into decision-making processes around medicines – this is committed to in the Act-National Coalition Agreement,” Mr Seymour says.

“Since then, the culture shift at Pharmac has been positive. It has moved towards a more adaptable and patient-centered approach to funding medicines. My expectation is that this will continue.

“This is in part thanks to the culture review Pharmac undertook to ensure their internal processes weren’t getting in the way of their job - negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders.

“Pharmac also conducted a consumer engagement workshop. Patients groups were invited to discuss how they should be consulted in decision-making processes. I look forward to seeing this in practice.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Pharmac are learning from their experiences and making changes where necessary. For example, the community let Pharmac know that they weren’t consulted enough on the original oestradiol decision. In response, Pharmac added a consultation step to its annual tender process to seek feedback when considering a medicine brand change.

“The appointment of Natalie McMurtry is another positive step towards a Pharmac which works for the people it serves. I look forward to working alongside her as we look to cement positive change, and continue to move towards a more transparent, inclusive and people-focused organisation.”

Natalie McMurtry is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 25 years of experience as a frontline clinician and senior leader in Canada. Natalie has held several executive roles within Alberta Health Services, including Vice President of Provincial Clinical Excellence.

“The Government is doing its part. Last year we allocated Pharmac its largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, and a $604 million uplift to give Pharmac the financial support it needs to carry out its functions - negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders,” Mr Seymour says.

© Scoop Media

