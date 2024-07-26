Celebrating Whānau Ora: A Decade Of ‘Transformative Impact’, Resilience And Unity

E ai ki ngā kōrero e tika ana,

Kia pai ai te noho tahi, me te mahi tahi, mō te painga o te katoa.

The tenth anniversary of Whānau Ora across Te Waipounamu is a celebration of a decade of better health outcomes, says Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua pouwhakahaere Shane Graham.

“Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua acknowledges the profound results Whānau Ora has achieved so far. This significant milestone underscores the transformative impact Whānau Ora has had on iwi, hapū, and whānau, despite the myriad challenges faced along the way.

“Over the past decade, Whānau Ora has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to uplifting our people. The impressive network of Te Putahitanga and Whānau Ora partners, encompassing whānau, hapū, iwi, marae, hāpori Māori, health and social services, and businesses, exemplifies the essence of kotahitanga.

“Reflecting on the leadership of iwi both then and now, it is clear that the vision and determination have laid a strong foundation. Today, as we navigate an ever-changing landscape, unity and collaboration between our iwi remains crucial. The shared goal of fostering whānau well-being and self-determination continues to guide our path forward.

“As we look to the future, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua reaffirms our commitment to Whānau Ora. We are dedicated to supporting whānau on their own terms, ensuring that their dreams and aspirations are realised. The success stories and achievements we celebrate today are a testament to the power of collective action and the enduring strength of whānau.

“Finally, we must extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed to this journey.

“To our whānau, hapū, iwi, partners, and the wider community, your steadfast support and dedication have been the cornerstone of our success.

“We look forward to the continued growth and prosperity of Whānau Ora as we work together for the benefit of all.”

