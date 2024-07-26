Enough Is Enough Echoes Through Flaxmere West

Last week, community members from Waingākau, Flaxmere West gathered to address the ongoing anti-social behaviour plaguing the area, including unsafe driving, theft, and illegal dumping on the marae and surrounding grounds in and around Waingākau. The group, of homeowners and residents, kura staff, Te Aranga Marae Trustees, City Assist ambassadors, Flaxmere Community Patrol members, Hastings District Council staff and Police, unanimously agreed that it is time to reclaim their streets, homes, and communities, echoing the sentiments of Henare O’Keefe from 2008 – Enough is Enough.

Flaxmere West community and supporters discuss solutions after agreeing that enough is enough. (Photo/Supplied)

Matariki Perepe-Perana, a local resident, Principal of Te Kura o Kimi Ora and Chair of Te Whare Aroha o Ngā Mokopuna, emphasised the importance of extending the values taught at the kura beyond the school gates. “Whakamānawa is about honouring and respecting our whenua, our whānau, our marae, and our neighbours. All we really want is for our community and the whenua that we live on to be respected,” said Matariki.

Shona West, Chairperson of Te Aranga Marae, voiced her concerns, “Enough is enough. Dumping on our marae grounds, dangerous activities, and bringing funny business into our community must stop. We need to know that our mokopuna are safe, whether they are in or around schools, kohanga, or at the Marae.”

Eru Hiko Tahuri, a Waingākau homeowner, echoed these sentiments, “We are lucky to be homeowners. This is our neighbourhood, and we want to look after it,” a sentiment shared by all other residents and homeowners.

Local Police officer Sue Liley who was raised in Flaxmere attended the meeting to show support for local residents and to offer assistance as part of the solution. She was joined by Hastings District Council’s City Assist team, Night Security teams, and Parks and Reserves teams, who all play a role in keeping the area safe, clean, and well-maintained.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga CEO, Waylyn Tahuri-Whaipakanga closed the meeting by thanking everyone for their support of the kura, the marae, and the community, reminding them of the moemoeā (dreams and aspirations) of those who laid the foundation for what is now Te Aranga and Waingākau – a vision of a nurturing community where whānau flourish.

To report non-urgent information to Police, please call 105 or 0800 CRIMESTOPPERS. To report illegal activity, please call 111. Callers can remain anonymous at all times.

