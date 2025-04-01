Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Labour Supports Willie Apiata’s Selfless Act

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 8:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Willie Apiata’s decision to hand over his Victoria Cross to the Minister for Veterans is a powerful and selfless act, made on behalf of all those who have served our country.

“Willie Apiata’s powerful gesture speaks for so many who served,” Labour veterans’ affairs spokesperson Greg O’Connor said.

“As someone who wears his police service medal with pride, I can understand the significance of Apiata’s selfless act. Labour stands ready to work with the Minister for Veterans and all parties to reform the veterans’ qualifying system.

“Let’s band together to fix the system over the longer term, regardless of political stripe.

“Our current system is outdated, unfair, and out of step with how our allies treat their service people. The law says that those who served after 1974 aren’t entitled to the same support as those who served before that date, creating a two-tiered system. Meanwhile, in Australia they have a much more consistent veterans’ support system.

“I would like to work with the Minister for Veterans on how we can better support veterans into the future,” Greg O’Connor said.

© Scoop Media

