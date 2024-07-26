Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Indonesian Foreign Minister To Visit

Friday, 26 July 2024, 9:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, will visit New Zealand next week, Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced.

“Indonesia is important to New Zealand’s security and economic interests and is our closest South East Asian neighbour,” says Mr Peters, who is currently in Laos to engage with South East Asian partners.

“Minister Marsudi’s visit is timely, reflecting the importance of the relationship between our two countries and our shared interest in doing more together,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters says Minister Marsudi, in her decade as Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, has helped to drive advances in bilateral relations.

“We look forward to hosting Minister Marsudi and agreeing a set of ambitious goals for our relationship over the next five years. This will further increase our two-way ties – promising greater people movement through education and tourism, and considerable potential to expand bilateral trade.”

Minister Marsudi will be in New Zealand on 29-31 July. She last visited New Zealand in 2018.

