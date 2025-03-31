Petition To Stop The Public Transport Fare Hikes Signed By 5,000

A Free Fares NZ petition calling on the government to stop the increased “private share targets” and fare hikes on public transport will be presented to MP Tangi Utikere Labour Party spokesperson on transport on Tuesday 1 April at 12.45pm. Members of the Free Fares Coalition will speak first, then Mr Utikere will receive the petition at 1pm.

Free Fares NZ spokesperson Mika Hervel says, “Aotearoa New Zealand should be a place where everyone can afford public transport. It is deeply troubling that in the middle of a cost of living crisis and a climate crisis, this government is trying to make low carbon transport more expensive.”

“By increasing the “private share funding targets” for public transport, the government would make local authorities significantly increase fares - often against their wishes and definitely against the wishes of the public. This will only add further pressure on people, especially those in poverty, and push more people into driving, increasing traffic congestion and carbon emissions.”

In Wellington the private share targets could lead to fare increases of over 70%. Other councils have warned of similar or worse fare hikes, such as fares going from $2 to $8 in Ōtautahi/Christchurch.

Hervel continues, “We call on the new Transport Minister Chris Bishop to scrap these targets and instead increase funding for public transport in order to reduce carbon emissions, reduce traffic congestion and provide greater equity of access so all New Zealanders can afford to get to where they need to go.”

Free Fares NZ is a coalition of more than 100 organisations, including local councils, LGNZ, anti-poverty groups, student unions, churches, unions, and other community organisations. We call for central government funding to ensure free fares for students, under 25s, Community Service card holders, as well as Total Mobility Card holders and their support people. In 2024 we were successful in securing permanent half-price fares for Community Service Card holders.

