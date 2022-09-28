Appeal For Information Following Masterton Assault

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch, Investigations

Manager, Wairarapa CIB:

Police are appealing to the public for any information that might help our investigation into an assault in Masterton earlier this week.

Shortly before 10pm on Monday 26 September, two young men on foot were confronted by a driver near the intersection of High and Manchester Streets.

The driver, who was in a black ute, pursued one of the men into Leeds Place, and has then reportedly exited his vehicle and assaulted him.

The victim suffered a badly broken leg, which required surgery. He is now recovering in Masterton hospital.

Police are now seeking sightings of two vehicles believed to be connected to this incident.

The first is the black ute being driven by the alleged offender at the time of the assault. It is described as an older Ford or Nissan utility, with items on the tray under a tarpaulin.

The second vehicle is a red older model utility with a flat deck.

Police are investigating a possible link between this incident and the unlawful interference of a vehicle on High St shortly before.

We would like to hear from anyone in the Solway area who may have seen these vehicles in the area around the time of the incident.

We are also asking to hear from anyone who may have had their vehicle interfered with in the area that night, and who has not yet reported it to Police.

Finally, if you have a private CCTV camera in the area that might have captured what has occurred, we would like to speak with you.

Please contact Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 220927/1369.

