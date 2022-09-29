SH - Bay Of Plenty



Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023

Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>





PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement

I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>



Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.

“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>