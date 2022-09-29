Investigation Into Disappearance Of Anaru Moana Continues

The investigation into the disappearance of Anaru Moana is continuing.

The 37-year-old was reported missing in December 2021 and has not been seen since.

The investigation team has spoken to a number of Mr Moana’s associates and narrowed down the timeframe of when Mr Moana is believed to have been murdered.

We are following positive lines of enquiry into the movements of persons of interest in the 24 hours after Mr Moana’s disappearance.

Through our investigation efforts we have identified several new locations of interest in the Waitaki Valley and Oamaru area, which members of the Police specialist search team will be searching this week.

Police remain committed to finding Mr Moana and returning him to his whānau.

We would like to thank those who have come forward with information and assisted us so far.

We are now also appealing to the community for sightings of a silver/grey Subaru and a silver BMW (pictured), which were seen in the Duntroon and Blacks Point area of the Waitaki Valley on the evening of 20 December 2021 and the early hours of 21 December 2021.

The Subaru was later located burnt-out at the Waihoa River layby off SH1 on 22 December 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to please come forward to Police via 105 and quote file number 211223/0992.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org. (link is external)

