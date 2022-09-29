Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Investigation Into Disappearance Of Anaru Moana Continues

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The investigation into the disappearance of Anaru Moana is continuing.

The 37-year-old was reported missing in December 2021 and has not been seen since. 

The investigation team has spoken to a number of Mr Moana’s associates and narrowed down the timeframe of when Mr Moana is believed to have been murdered. 

We are following positive lines of enquiry into the movements of persons of interest in the 24 hours after Mr Moana’s disappearance. 

Through our investigation efforts we have identified several new locations of interest in the Waitaki Valley and Oamaru area, which members of the Police specialist search team will be searching this week. 

Police remain committed to finding Mr Moana and returning him to his whānau. 

We would like to thank those who have come forward with information and assisted us so far. 

We are now also appealing to the community for sightings of a silver/grey Subaru and a silver BMW (pictured), which were seen in the Duntroon and Blacks Point area of the Waitaki Valley on the evening of 20 December 2021 and the early hours of 21 December 2021. 

The Subaru was later located burnt-out at the Waihoa River layby off SH1 on 22 December 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to please come forward to Police via 105 and quote file number 211223/0992.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org. (link is external)

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Britain’s Tax Cutting Spree Means For Us


Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...
More>>



 
 


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>


Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 