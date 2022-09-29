Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

West Coast Road Marking - Overnight Hours With Full Road Closures Start 3 October, Monday Night

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 3:13 pm
Press Release: NZTA

West Coast highways are about to get safety pavement markings repainted from early next week, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

In order to do this safely before summer, the highways will be closed for several nights in a row in the various locations.

Full road closures with midnight to 1 am openings

The hours will be 10 pm through to 6 am, with an opening at midnight to 1 am to clear traffic, Monday, 3 October through to Thursday, 20 October.

  • The Rahu Saddle (the Lewis Pass route, SH7, between Reefton and Springs Junction) is the first area of highway to be closed, starting Monday night.

This work is happening overnight to affect the fewest road users and times may alter if the weather is too wet, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi.

Crews will be well lit up with signage, electronic warning signs of closures and support teams. “Thanks to everyone who uses these highways overnight who will have to adjust travel for this work around the night-time closures and the midnight to 1 am traffic clearance hour.”

SH7 Springs Junction to Reefton (Rahu Saddle): Seven nights, Monday 3 October 10pm to Monday 10 October. (Opening midnight to 1 am to clear traffic).

SH6 Haast Pass to Haast: Four nights, Monday 10 October to Friday 14 October. (Opening midnight to 1 am to clear traffic).

SH6 Haast to Lake Paringa: Four nights, Wednesday 12 October to Sunday 16 October. (Opening midnight to 1 am to clear traffic).

SH6 Lake Paringa to Fox Glacier: Five nights, Thursday 13 October to Tuesday 18 October. (Opening midnight to 1 am to clear traffic).

SH6 Fox Glacier to Franz Josef: Six nights, Friday 14 October to Thursday 20 October. (Opening midnight to 1 am to clear traffic).

Check our website www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz to see the exact location of work each night: the specific sections of road affected will be updated daily.

