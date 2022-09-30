To Protect And Share What We Treasure

The future of tourism in the Hurunui District has been formalised in a Plan that aims to grow and maintain the industry in a way that benefits communities, iwi, businesses and the environment.

The Hurunui Tourism Destination Management Plan (DMP) was adopted at the Hurunui Tourism Committee Meeting on Tuesday September 27th.

A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) initiative, it is aimed at guiding the future of tourism in communities.

Shane Adcock, Sales and Marketing manager for Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa and Hurunui Tourism, said as part of the funding provided by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Hurunui Tourism was tasked with developing a DMP for the District – as were Districts all around New Zealand.

Public community sessions were held in May, alongside online submissions as well as discussions with a range of stakeholders.

Adcock said common themes emerged, which helped to shape the first draft of the Plan. Overall, feedback reflected that the community and the environment came first, followed by the need to make the most of the district’s natural assets and ensure they are here for future generations to enjoy.

Adcock said the Hurunui District has a historical connection to supporting wellbeing.

“So perhaps it is unsurprising that the sentiment that came out of the community sessions, and the overall vision for the DMP, is ‘Hurunui is a place where visitors come to lift their spiritual, mental and physical wellbeing.’ In turn their visit enriches the health and wealth of our communities and environments.”

The first draft was presented to the Board in August, followed by further community feedback which created the final Plan draft which was adopted this week.

The Plan’s Strategic Priorities are to; Become an Iconic Self-drive Destination, Enhance The Visitor Experience, develop Targeted Destination Marketing, and achieve Effective Destination Management.

“It’s about protecting and sharing what we treasure,” said Adcock.

Mayor Marie Black was delighted with the support for the Plan, for a District that has been welcoming people for generations.

“Through creating the Destination Management Plan, we can better appreciate that a vital part of our future is to continue to embrace a holistic approach and grow our sustainable visitor economy.”

Mayor Black added that in recognising the unique features of the Hurunui District, there is also the recognition of the importance of manaakitanga, to embrace the District’s visitors along with demonstrating the values of kaitiakitanga.

“In this way we will ensure we achieve the balance of our people, our communities and our environment.”

This Destination Management Plan has been developed through extensive discussions with the Hurunui community, and with partners and groups from within and outside the District. Mayor Black wished to acknowledge all who participated or were involved in the development of the Plan, in particular, the members of the advisory group who worked closely with Hurunui Tourism staff: Chevy Allen and Clint McConchie – Ngāti Kuri, Darron Charity – Select Contracts, James Caygill – Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Nicki Murray – Hurunui District Landcare Group, Nicola Kirby – Hurunui District Council, Briar Nash – Christchurch International Airport, Ian Wightwick – Department of Conservation, and consultants TRC Tourism in bringing this plan together.

“Whilst the formation of this Plan has been driven by Hurunui Tourism and Hurunui District Council, the Plan is owned by the District.”

Facts, The Hurunui District:

Geography: It begins at Leithfield Beach and extends to the Conway River south of the Kaikoura Peninsula. It is bordered on the west by the Southern Alps and on the east by the Pacific Ocean.

Main centres: Amberley and Hanmer Springs.

Population: 12,5581 people, an almost even split between males and females, including 1,074 Māori which is 8.5% of the population.

The Visitor Economy for Hurunui District:

Guest arrivals: Pre COVID, guest arrivals per year averaged 163.2k (according to commercial accommodation) making up a portion of New Zealand’s 10.1m guest arrivals.

Spend: To the year ending April 2022, domestic spend in the District was $86.5m, compared to 73m pre-COVID. International visitors spent $3m to the year ending April 2022, compared to 13m pre COVID.

