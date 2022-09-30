Update - Stancombe Road fatal crash
Friday, 30 September 2022, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Counties Manukau District Commander, Jill
Rogers.
One person has been charged in relation to a
fatal crash involving a vehicle and cyclist on 17
September.
The incident occurred on Stancombe Road in
Flat Bush.
An off-duty Police officer involved in the
incident has been charged with Excess Breath Alcohol Causing
Death.
They are summonsed to appear in the Manukau
District Court on Friday, 21 October.
As the matter is
now before the Courts, Police have no further
comment.
