Update - Stancombe Road fatal crash

Counties Manukau District Commander, Jill Rogers.

One person has been charged in relation to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and cyclist on 17 September.

The incident occurred on Stancombe Road in Flat Bush.

An off-duty Police officer involved in the incident has been charged with Excess Breath Alcohol Causing Death.

They are summonsed to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday, 21 October.

As the matter is now before the Courts, Police have no further comment.

