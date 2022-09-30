Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Messages Of Hope For Marlborough’s Recovery Mahi

Friday, 30 September 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Christchurch-based charity, NZ Gifts of Love and Strength, has sent two boxes of hand-made cards and gift packs to local residents whose properties were red and yellow stickered following the August storm event.

The packs are a labour of love created by school students and members of the public in Christchurch, and one loyal supporter in the North Island.

Council’s Navigator Charlotte Wood said Council is working through how best to distribute the cards and gift packs. If you own a red or yellow stickered property and would like to receive one, please email recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

“These gifts are a wonderful example of the depth of feeling and support that exists in the wider Marlborough and New Zealand community towards those impacted by the August storm event,” Ms Wood said.

“I am also humbled to see the gathering of so many organisations involved in the social side of this recovery. It’s important people know there is hope and that help is available to them - they just need to ask,” she said.

Multiple agencies, Council’s Recovery Managers, and key recovery staff came together recently for the second Marlborough Social Recovery Hui.

The hui provided an opportunity for agencies to report on recovery activities, to share information in the recovery effort and ensure collaborative solutions are sought. Those present included representatives from NZ Red Cross, Regional Public Service NZ Government, Department of Internal Affairs, Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS), MSD, Rural Support Trust, Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, MPI, Kia Kotahi Te Hoe and Marlborough Roads.

During the meeting Marlborough Recovery Manager Marianne Aitken reported on the barge and water taxi services available to support isolated communities while the roads cannot be used.

“We are talking with water taxi and barge providers about subsidies for communities who are further afield. We’re also looking at scheduled services so residents without road access can travel to and from town in one day. These will be key conversations when we meet with the communities,” Mrs Aitken said.

“There have been good reports of neighbours working together when planning and organising transport. Council is creating a database to map enquires received and confirm people’s circumstances to understand better what support they need.”

“There is a keen acknowledgement of the stress the storm event has had on people and communities,” Mrs Aitken said. “All agencies involved in the recovery understand that people want to know what’s happening to their homes and properties and we appreciate the importance of a clear, long-term plan to help alleviate people’s stress levels,” she said.

The Recovery Team is working towards meetings either face-to-face or online with affected communities the week beginning 17 October. These meetings will provide an opportunity to discuss specific issues and help build solutions.

