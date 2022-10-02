Arrest Following Man's Death, The Concourse, Henderson
Sunday, 2 October 2022, 12:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Williams of
Waitematā
CIB:
Police have made an arrest
following the death of a man on The Concourse, Henderson, on
Friday.
Police had been called to the scene about 8pm,
where the man had been found seriously injured after being
struck by a vehicle.
He sadly died at the
scene.
Following an investigation, last night a
42-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with
failing to stop to ascertain injury or death following a
crash.
He is due to appear in Waitakere District Court
on Thursday 6 October.
As the matter is now before the
courts, Police will not comment
further.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...More>>