Arrest Following Man's Death, The Concourse, Henderson

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Williams of Waitematā

CIB:

Police have made an arrest following the death of a man on The Concourse, Henderson, on Friday.

Police had been called to the scene about 8pm, where the man had been found seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle.

He sadly died at the scene.

Following an investigation, last night a 42-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury or death following a crash.

He is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Thursday 6 October.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further.

© Scoop Media

