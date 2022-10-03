Secure Your Property Before Going Away For The School Holidays

Inspector Leairne Dow, Prevention Manager, Christchurch

Metro Police:

If you’re travelling away from home for the school holidays, make sure your

home and property are secure from burglars.

Take these simple steps to help deter burglars from your home:

Lock your doors and windows.

Keep valuables out of sight.

Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these

and other valuables.

Install an alarm system - or if you already have one, make sure you use it -

and get sensor lights fitted.

Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.

Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don’t give

the burglar a place to hide.

It's best to have your car secured in a locked garage at your house, here’s

how you can further deter criminals;

Park in well-lit areas if you park your car on the street overnight.

Keep valuables out of sight - keys, laptops, mobile phones, GPS devices and

wallets and purses - if you can’t take it with you, tuck it away out of

sight.

Put a prevention sticker on your windows or flashing LEDs on the dashboard.

Always lock your vehicles when you leave them and take your keys with you.

Any boats or vehicles on your property should be disabled so they can’t be

moved or towed away.

Consider a steering wheel lock - it's a great deterrent.

Joining a neighbourhood support group can be beneficial to deterring theft,

as more people in your neighbourhood can keep an eye out for suspicious

activity. Let your neighbours know if you are going away, and keep an eye on

their property if they're away.

If you see anything suspicious happening now, call 111.

You can also provide information about non-emergency incidents via the Police

non-emergency number 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

