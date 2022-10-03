Karori (Wellington) Slips - Update 11.55am
- Contractors are working hard to clear the slip blocking one lane of Chaytor Street – one of the main arterial traffic routes into Karori. They expect to have the slip cleared back and both lane open by this evening’s rush hour.
- The large slip completely blocking the other arterial route into Karori – Birdwood Street – is unlikely to be cleared for several days.
- Pedestrian access is still available past the Birdwood Street slip.
- Motorists heading to and from Karori are advised to travel via Old Karori Road and Curtis Street to avoid delays in Chaytor Street.