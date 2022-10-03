Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Orchid Flowering Season Underway

Monday, 3 October 2022, 11:54 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

October brings warmer weather to Taitokerau and with it a phenomenon small in stature but big on beauty to one of our most iconic ecosystems. Welcome to the start of the orchid flowering season in Northland’s gumlands.

Gumlands are a defining characteristic of our region, being uniquely associated with ancient kauri forests. They were formed on the top of hills and are totally reliant on rainfall as a water source, so are often parched in summer and saturated in winter.

Having once drawn thousands of settlers to seek their fortune digging kauri gum, the gumlands play an important role in settler history. Previously very common in Northland, most gumlands have now been cleared and developed. Those that remain are often dismissed as worthless scrub, but a closer look reveals a unique community of plants that thrive on low fertility soils, including short mānuka, wīwī (sedges) and tangle fern, as well as a treasure trove of native orchids.

Taitokerau has more than 70 native species of orchid, including at least four having unfortunately become extinct in the region due to habitat loss, with peak flowering season from October through to December. Orchids occupy many habitats from forests, to wetlands, sand fields and gumlands. Their tiny flowers pack an awesome visual punch, with incredible variety and fantastic names; there’s a potato orchid, a duckbill orchid, a slender onion orchid, all of which can be found in Northland, as well as numerous sun orchids, including Thelmitra "Ahipara" (sun orchid "Ahipara"), which is nationally critical and only found in the Far North on old kauri soils.

"These beautiful plants flourish in unexpected places that are often overlooked, such as disturbed roadsides and gumlands that are dismissed as infertile scrub. A particular delight for me are the sun orchids on Mount Parihaka. We are so fortunate to have such an incredible range of native orchids in Taitokerau," Northland Regional Council, Biodiversity Manager Lisa Forester said.

Ms Forester said it was very important to emphasise that wild orchids should not be picked or dug up to be transplanted into domestic gardens, where they would be highly unlikely to survive and encouraged people to simply enjoy their beauty in their natural surroundings.

"They are a treasure to be discovered and enjoyed and then left alone to flourish. It’s up to all of us to respect our native environment if we want to continue to enjoy such beautiful taonga as wild orchids."

More information can be found at

https://www.nrc.govt.nz/resource-library-summary/publications/wetlands/gumlands-factsheet/gumlands

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Isn’t Heavily Taxed


Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>



Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 