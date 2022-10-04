Police Seek Missing Whangaārei Man

Police are asking the community's help to locate 79-year-old Neville Hargreaves, who has been reported missing from Morningside in the Whangārei District.

Neville was last seen at his Morningside Road address on the night of Monday, 3 October.

He may be wearing a blue polo shirt and trousers.

If anyone has seen Neville, or has any information on his whereabouts, please call Police on 105 quoting event number P052120889.

© Scoop Media

