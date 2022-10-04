Police Seek Missing Whangaārei Man
Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking the community's help to locate
79-year-old Neville Hargreaves, who has been reported
missing from Morningside in the Whangārei
District.
Neville was last seen at his Morningside
Road address on the night of Monday, 3 October.
He may
be wearing a blue polo shirt and trousers.
If anyone
has seen Neville, or has any information on his whereabouts,
please call Police on 105 quoting event number
P052120889.
