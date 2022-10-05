Serious Crash, SH1, Cambridge Near Hickey Road - Waikato

One person has died following a crash on SH1, near Hickey Road, Cambridge.

The crash, which involved a truck and a van, occurred at around 4:53am.

One person was located deceased at the scene.

A second person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

SH1 remains closed and traffic management is in place.

We thank motorists for their patience while emergency services attend and

work to clear the scene.

