Missing Man On Tractor, King Country

Police are appealing for sightings of a 20-year-old-man driving an old-style, red Massey Ferguson tractor in the Te Kuiti/ Waitomo/ Pomarangi area.

The man was last seen driving on Oparure Rd, and is understood to be wearing a brown hoodie and grey and black pants with work boots.

Police and his family have concerns for his welfare.

The tractor is either model type 135, 165 or 185 and has a hand-made post-hole rammer on the back.

Anyone who has seen the tractor or the man or has information which could assist, is urged to call Police on 105, quoting number P052132395.

