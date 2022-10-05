Missing Man On Tractor, King Country
Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 9:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for sightings of a 20-year-old-man
driving an old-style, red Massey Ferguson tractor in the Te
Kuiti/ Waitomo/ Pomarangi area.
The man was last seen
driving on Oparure Rd, and is understood to be wearing a
brown hoodie and grey and black pants with work
boots.
Police and his family have concerns for his
welfare.
The tractor is either model type 135, 165 or
185 and has a hand-made post-hole rammer on the
back.
Anyone who has seen the tractor or the man or
has information which could assist, is urged to call Police
on 105, quoting number
P052132395.
