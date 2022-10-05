Arrest Made In Gisborne Following Robberies

A 17-year-old has been arrested in Gisborne on multiple charges including robberies in other parts of the North Island.

Police were alerted on Monday evening around 6:30pm to a vehicle being driven dangerously on Matawai Road towards Gisborne.

The vehicle was identified as having been stolen from the Opotiki area.

Road spikes were successfully deployed and the vehicle came to a stop in Makaraka.

Three people were arrested, including a 17-year-old from the Auckland area who was wanted for stealing cars, thefts from cars, and failing to stop for Police.

He was also wanted for an aggravated robbery in Whakatane in late August, and another robbery in Whakatane in early September.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in North Shore Youth Court on 19 October.

© Scoop Media

