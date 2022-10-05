Arrest Made In Gisborne Following Robberies
Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Gisborne on multiple
charges including robberies in other parts of the North
Island.
Police were alerted on Monday evening around
6:30pm to a vehicle being driven dangerously on Matawai Road
towards Gisborne.
The vehicle was identified as having
been stolen from the Opotiki area.
Road spikes were
successfully deployed and the vehicle came to a stop in
Makaraka.
Three people were arrested, including a
17-year-old from the Auckland area who was wanted for
stealing cars, thefts from cars, and failing to stop for
Police.
He was also wanted for an aggravated robbery
in Whakatane in late August, and another robbery in
Whakatane in early September.
He has been remanded in
custody and is due to reappear in North Shore Youth Court on
19
October.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…More>>