Arrest In Relation To Suspicious Fire
Thursday, 6 October 2022, 5:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
05 October
Police have charged a 41-year-old Rotorua man
in relation to a suspicious
fire involving a car and a
building on Amohau Street, Rotorua, on Sunday.
We would
like to thank the public for their assistance. The man will
appear
in the Rotorua District Court on Thursday, 6
October, 2022, charged with
arson and theft.
