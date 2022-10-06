Arrest In Relation To Suspicious Fire

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial

Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>





Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities

The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>



Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts

New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>



