Climate Action Aotearoa Launches ‘Shared Resource’ For Funders

Friday, 7 October 2022, 11:56 am
Press Release: Climate Action Aotearoa

Climate Action Aotearoa has proudly launched a ‘Shared Resource’ and Tika Transition framework to help funders along their climate action journeys. The resource contains a substantial amount of information and encourages users to make the framework their own.

After launching the Funders Commitment, the first action of Climate Action Aotearoa was to create a shared online resource for funders. The resource provides guidance towards a just, equitable and tika transition that reflects our unique Aotearoa context.

Being tika is about taking right action. A tika transition is about embracing tikanga Māori as a source of solutions and upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Associate Professor Maria Bargh, 2019).

The shared resource sets out the principles of a tika transition, provides a guide towards a tika transition for each of the seven funder commitments and is packed full of useful information and examples of positive action relating to:

Take - An exploration of climate change and its effects

Utu - Actions towards balance on local to international scales

Ea - Realising the seven funder commitments

Guidance and resources are also provided on how to implement a tika transition in key aspects of philanthropy: governance, strategy, investment, grantmaking and operations.

"The web-based Shared Resource aims to provide relevant Climate Action intelligence, policy, and implementation guidance to the philanthropy sector as well as helpful information for the community sector," says Linn Araboglos, Chief Executive of Wellington Community Fund, who chairs the working group. "We believe it will help to inspire co-ordinated and impactful climate action within our regions across Aotearoa."

We invite you to start your own Tika Transition journey by exploring our shared resource here: www.climateactionaotearoa.co.nz/resources-home

