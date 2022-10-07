Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Extends Barge And Water Taxi Subsidy

Friday, 7 October 2022, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council, with funding support from Waka Kotahi, will extend its barge and water taxi subsidies for residents, workers and visitors to areas that were previously accessible by road through until August next year.

Mayor John Leggett said it is important Council continues to offer this assistance to those who have been impacted by the recent storm events, particularly as many roads around the region remain affected.

The per-passenger water taxi subsidy is for scheduled and pre-booked services. Bookings can be made directly with water taxi service providers and also through the Marlborough i-SITE.

The barge services subsidy is run in partnership with Johnsons’ Barge Service Limited in Havelock, Kenny Barging in Picton and d’Urville Crossings at French Pass with services into the Kenepuru and Queen Charlotte Sounds and from French Pass to d’Urville Island.

People wanting to access the barge services subsidy should book directly with the provider. For more information visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/august-storm-event-2022/general-recovery-information-august-2022-storm-event

Recovery Manager, Dean Heiford says the Recovery Team is actively reviewing solutions with Port Marlborough to assist with parking after this date to work with the upcoming busy season. Details will be made available soon.

Council can also confirm that Waka Kotahi’s unspent emergency funding of $42M can now be spent on the 2022 emergency repair programme.

This funding will be used to achieve emergency service/essential service access where possible to continue with repairs to sites damaged during the 2021 event on priority routes that have not been affected by the August event, and to assist with the development of a longer term recovery plan.

