Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public appeal continues following attempted kidnapping

Friday, 7 October 2022, 12:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:

Police are urgently requesting information from the public, following confirmation of a second woman approached in Fendalton on Monday.

At around 6:20am on 3 October, an unknown man approached a woman jogging on Kotare Street.

Police now believe the same man approached another woman on Fendalton Road at 6:55am at the intersection of Clyde and Fendalton.

The man was observed lying down at the corner of Clyde and Creyke roads, which may have been captured by passing motorists' dashcams.

He was last seen heading north on Glandovey Road at around 7am.

The man is described as being possibly of Indian descent, medium-build, approximately 176cm to 179cm tall (5'8"-5'9"), with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25 and 33-years-old and was wearing a dark-coloured vest over a dark t-shirt with white stripes on the sleeves and dark-coloured track pants with white strips along the sides. His left trouser leg was rolled up to the knee.

Police acknowledge the concern this will be causing in the community and would like to reassure residents that we are doing everything we can to identify and locate the man responsible.

We are taking this matter extremely seriously and have increased patrols in the area.

Police would like to thank the public for information received so far.

We are now releasing an image captured on CCTV we hope will help identify the man.

Police asks that anyone in the areas surrounding Glandovey Road, who saw this man or noticed anything out of the ordinary, to contact Police.

We are also asking residents who have CCTV covering the footpath and road to please review footage, captured between 6am and 8am on Monday, 3 October, and to get in touch with Police if they notice anything suspicious.

Anyone with any information which could assist is urged to contact Police on 105, referencing file number 221003/5623.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 