Update 1: Mt Crichton Fire 6pm 8/10/22
Saturday, 8 October 2022, 6:46 pm
Fire and Emergency was called to a fire in Mt Crichton at
4.35pm yesterday. Firefighters have continued fighting the
fire today. The fire is burning in the 24 mile creek and is
approximately 200 ha. Firefighters and helicopters are
working to contain it. There are eight helicopters and four
ground crews at the scene. The winds are pushing the fire up
under Mt Crichton.
People in the immediate area will
see smoke and ashfall. Anyone impacted by smoke or ashfall
should keep doors and windows closed. Anyone experiencing
health issues should contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 for
free 24-hour health advice or see their doctor. The ashfall
is not expected to be hot, but people should continue to be
vigilant.
