Update 1: Mt Crichton Fire 6pm 8/10/22

Fire and Emergency was called to a fire in Mt Crichton at 4.35pm yesterday. Firefighters have continued fighting the fire today. The fire is burning in the 24 mile creek and is approximately 200 ha. Firefighters and helicopters are working to contain it. There are eight helicopters and four ground crews at the scene. The winds are pushing the fire up under Mt Crichton.

People in the immediate area will see smoke and ashfall. Anyone impacted by smoke or ashfall should keep doors and windows closed. Anyone experiencing health issues should contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free 24-hour health advice or see their doctor. The ashfall is not expected to be hot, but people should continue to be vigilant.

© Scoop Media

