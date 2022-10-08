Marlborough District Council Election Results: Nadine Taylor Elected As Mayor
Saturday, 8 October 2022, 7:05 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Nadine Taylor has been elected as the new Mayor of
Marlborough based on voters’ return of about 90 per
cent.
In the Blenheim Ward (7 seats), the successfully
elected Councillors are:
· Jamie Arbuckle
·
David Croad
· Deborah Dalliessi
· Brian
Dawson
· Cyril Dawson
· Matt Flight
·
Thelma Sowman
In the Marlborough Sounds Ward (3
seats), the successfully elected Councillors are:
·
Barbara Faulls
· Raylene Innes
· Ben
Minehan
In the Wairau-Awatere Ward (3 seats), the
successfully elected Councillors are:
· Scott
Adams
· Gerald Hope
· Mike Insley
In the
Māori Ward (1 seat), the successfully elected Councillor
is:
· Allanah Burgess
The progress vote numbers
will soon be posted in the elections section our of website:
www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/elections/2022-council-election/2022-council-election-results
Council
will receive a preliminary result tomorrow evening (Sunday 9
October).
